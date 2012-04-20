UPDATE 1-EU sets steel import duties to counter Chinese subsidies
* Hot-rolled steel used for ships, gas containers, pipes (Updates with EU Trade Commissioner, Chinese Commerce Ministry)
TOKYO, April 20 JFE Holdings Inc, the world's No.5 steelmaker, said on Friday it plans to spend 500 billion yen ($6.1 billion) over the next three years to expand its business in emerging markets.
It also said it plans to boost capital spending by 1 trillion yen in the next three years, up from 800 billion yen from its previous 3-year programme.
The company said in March it was conducting a feasibility study on building a steel sheet plant in Vietnam. . It is also planning to jointly construct a mill in Bengal with its Indian affiliate JSW. ($1 = 81.54 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Hot-rolled steel used for ships, gas containers, pipes (Updates with EU Trade Commissioner, Chinese Commerce Ministry)
BEIJING, June 9 China's Commerce Ministry said on Friday it "strongly" questioned the legitimacy of the European Union's decision to slap duties of up to 35 percent on imports of hot-rolled steel from China.