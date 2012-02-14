TOKYO JFE Steel Corp (5411.T), the world's fifth-biggest steelmaker, said on Tuesday it had raised its stake in JSW Steel Ltd (JSTL.NS) to 15 percent following a change in Indian share purchases rule and made it an equity-method company on its books.

JFE in 2010 bought 14.9 percent of India's No.3 steelmaker for $1 billion, just shy of the level that would trigger a mandatory public offering. India last November changed the rule to 25 percent.

The move, which had been expected, was done by converting some of the JSW depositary receipts held by JFE.

The change will not affect JFE's guidance of a net loss of 40 billion yen for the year to March 31, the company said.

(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)