TOKYO Feb 14 JFE Steel Corp, the
world's fifth-biggest steelmaker, said on Tuesday it had raised
its stake in India's JSW Steel Ltd to 15 percent
following a change in Indian share purchases rule and made it an
equity-method company on its books.
JFE in 2010 bought 14.9 percent of India's No.3 steelmaker
for $1 billion, just shy of the level that would trigger a
mandatory public offering. India last November changed the rule
to 25 percent.
The move, which had been expected, was done by converting
some of the JSW depositary receipts held by JFE.
The change will not affect JFE's guidance of a net loss of
40 billion yen ($517 million) for the year to March 31, the
company said.
($1 = 77.4100 Japanese yen)
