TOKYO, July 26 JFE Holdings Inc, Japan's second-biggest steelmaker, unveiled a softer-than-expected full-year earnings outlook as weak overseas demand for the metal used in cars and construction puts a lid on exports and prices.

JFE expects recurring profit, or earnings before tax and special items, of 90 billion yen ($1.15 billion) f or the year through March 2013, the world's No. 9 steelmaker said on Thursday. That compares with a market consensus of 119.3 billion yen in a poll of 12 analysts, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S shows.

The steelmaker reported a profit of 52.97 billion yen in the year ended March 2012, its lowest since the 2002 financial year.

A surge in domestic car output from disaster-hit lows last year helped JFE swing to a quarterly profit in the April-to-June quarter from a loss in the preceding three months. But a slowdown of the Chinese economy and gains in the yen are casting a shadow on second-half earnings. Japanese mills sell about half of their output overseas.

JFE said it is not optimistic about Asia's steel market in its second fiscal half, but expects a decline in raw material costs to limit the damage.

The company said it will produce around 29 million tonnes of crude steel in the year through March 2013, about the same as in the prior period.

ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, on Wednesday said tough market conditions would continue into the second half of 2012, with shipments expected to decline from the first six months.

South Korea's POSCO, the world's No.4 steelmaker, said on Tuesday that it expected the Chinese steel market to bottom out in the third quarter, but said the rebound would be weak.

JFE's April-to-June profit fell 61 percent from a year earlier to 9.88 billion yen, the company said on Thursday. That missed a consensus estimate of 22.9 billion yen.

The steelmaker posted a loss of 6.3 billion yen in the quarter ended March 31.

Nippon Steel, Japan's largest steelmaker, is forecast to report a fall in recurring profit of almost 40 percent to 35.05 billion yen for the quarter ended June.

Shares in JFE, the most exposed to the Asian steel market among Japanese mills, have fallen about 30 percent since the start of 2012, compared with the benchmark Nikkei average's 1.1 percent drop. ($1 = 78.2200 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Ryan Woo)