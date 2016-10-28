TOKYO Oct 28 Japan's second-biggest steelmaker JFE Holdings Inc halved its full-year profit forecast on Friday, blaming the recent surge in prices for coking coal.

"We hadn't expected coking coal prices to climb this much," JFE executive vice president Shinichi Okada told a news conference.

"Things may change in a year or so, but given China's effort to tackle overcapacity issue, coking coal prices may stay at high levels at least until March," he said, pointing to the company's assumption of coking coal prices at $200 per tonne for the October-March half.

Spot prices for premium hard coking coal .PHCC-AUS=SI in Australia, which dominates global exports, this week surged to over $250 a tonne.

That took the rally so far this year to more than 200 percent, after China moved to cut overcapacity in its mammoth coal sector. Coking coal is used to produce steel.

JFE, the world's No.8 steelmaker in 2015, now expects its annual consolidated recurring profit for the current financial year to come in at 30 billion yen ($285 million), down from its previous estimate of 65 billion yen and an actual profit of 64.2 billion yen a year earlier.

The revised guidance missed a consensus forecast of 55.26 billion yen in a Reuters's poll of 11 analysts.

For the April-September half, it booked a recurring loss of 10 billion yen, versus a profit of 48.4 billion yen a year earlier, hit by a weak steel market and a stronger yen, which has climbed more than 10 percent against the U.S. dollar this year.

Steel prices in China have rallied 50 percent this year as Beijing's efforts to reduce a crippling overcapacity in the sector there have led to lower inventories of the alloy.

Still, Okada said the market is not in a real recovery phase yet due to excess supply.

Blaming poor earnings, JFE skipped paying an interim dividend and did not give a dividend prediction for the second-half.

The company stuck to its crude steel output plan of above 28 million tonnes on a parent basis for this year, above 27.36 million tonnes a year earlier. ($1 = 105.2300 yen) (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Joseph Radford)