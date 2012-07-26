July 26 JFE Holdings Inc CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2013 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.30 trln Operating 100.00 Recurring 90.00 Net 80.00 EPS 143.44 yen NOTE - JFE Holdings Inc is a holding company formed through merger between Kawasaki Steel and NKK. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.