BRIEF-BYD's unit, Daimler to boost capital in JV Shenzhen Denza New Energy for 1 bln yuan
* Says unit, Daimler AG agree to boost capital in their JV Shenzhen Denza New Energy Automotive by a combined 1.0 billion yuan ($145.14 million)
SAO PAULO Feb 15 J&F Investimentos SA, the holding company that controls the world's largest meatpacker JBS SA, may buy Brazil's largest retailer GPA SA and cosmetics company Natura, according to a column in O Globo newspaper.
O Globo's Lauro Jardim, without citing a source, said that J&F CEO Joesley Batista remained hungry for acquisitions three months after J&F bought a controlling stake in Alpargatas SA , the maker of the popular Havaianas flip-flops.
J&F did not immediately respond to request for comment on Monday. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Daniel Flynn and David Evans)
* Says unit, Daimler AG agree to boost capital in their JV Shenzhen Denza New Energy Automotive by a combined 1.0 billion yuan ($145.14 million)
* Says its Tongliao-based bio-tech unit plans to set up a bio-tech JV with partner