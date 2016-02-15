SAO PAULO Feb 15 J&F Investimentos SA, the holding company that controls the world's largest meatpacker JBS SA, may buy Brazil's largest retailer GPA SA and cosmetics company Natura, according to a column in O Globo newspaper.

O Globo's Lauro Jardim, without citing a source, said that J&F CEO Joesley Batista remained hungry for acquisitions three months after J&F bought a controlling stake in Alpargatas SA , the maker of the popular Havaianas flip-flops.

J&F did not immediately respond to request for comment on Monday. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Daniel Flynn and David Evans)