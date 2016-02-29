Feb 29 Jupiter Fund Management Plc

* CEO says expects Luxembourg distribution route to remain open for European clients if UK votes to leave European Union.

* CEO says focusing on organic growth, but would be open to hiring in a new team.

* CEO says 2015 performance boosted by European equity, global strategic bond/dynamic bond strategies.

* CEO says YTD flows 'net positive', underlying product trends 'pretty much the same' as in 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)