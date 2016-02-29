Feb 29 Jupiter Fund Management Plc

* Says strong investment performance, with 68 percent of mutual fund aum above median over three years.

* Says continued organic flow growth from our core mutual fund franchise, with net mutual fund inflows of 2.1 billion pounds.

* Says underlying earnings per share increased by 11 percent to 29.2 pence.

* Says total dividends per share of 25.5 pence, an increase of 29 percent. Excluding return of private client proceeds in 2014.

* Says profit before tax (£m) 164.6 million pounds.

* Says overall assets under management increasing by 12 percent to 35.7 billion pounds.

* Says in 2016, we will continue along path of deliberate diversification via primarily organic growth.