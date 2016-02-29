* Flags potential 7 mln stg increase in operational costs
* Pretax profit 164.4 million pounds vs f'cast 161.4 mln
* FY dividend up 29 percent to 25.5 pence per share
* Shares down 3.3 percent
(Adds detail from statement, CEO quote, analyst quote, share
reaction)
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, Feb 29 Britain's Jupiter Fund Management
beat full-year profit forecasts on Monday, buoyed by
inflows into its equity funds, only to see its shares drop after
it flagged an impending rise in operational costs.
Asset managers have been impacted by increased market
volatility in recent months on the back of concerns around the
outlook for economic growth, although Jupiter's funds posted
strong performance for the year and 2016 inflows were positive.
While revenue, pretax profit and dividend all beat a
company-supplied consensus of analyst expectations, shares in
Jupiter slid at the open after it said a change in how it runs
its continental Europe funds could cost 7 million pounds a year.
Shore Capital analyst Paul McGinnis said while the results
were slightly ahead of both his and the market's expectations,
the cost of changing how it ran its Luxembourg funds was higher
than he had expected.
"This will put our current 2016 forecast PBT (pretax profit)
of 167.3 million pounds under pressure for downgrade," he told
clients in a note, flagging the stock as a "sell".
Shares in Jupiter initially spiked to their highest in
nearly a month before turning lower to be down 3.3 percent at
391.5 pence by 0835 GMT, the second-biggest fallers in a 0.6
percent weaker FTSE mid-cap index.
Despite the share-sapping response to the prospect of higher
costs, the company posted a forecast-beating 9 percent jump in
revenue to 329.5 million pounds, after a 5.5 percent rise in the
management fee it charges for administering each client's funds.
That was driven in large part by demand for its European
equity and strategic bond funds, and, despite a volatile start
to the year, Chief Executive Maarten Slendebroek said 2016 flows
were "net positive" and following a similar pattern of demand.
The higher revenue underpinned a 2.9 percent rise in
full-year pretax profit to 164.4 million pounds, compared with a
forecast 161.4 million, and a 29 percent increase in its
full-year dividend to 25.5 pence per share.
The company said it would continue to focus on diversifying
its business by opening branches in Spain and Italy and
launching funds. Slendebroek said he also expected funds managed
in continental Europe to be relatively unaffected should the UK
vote to leave the European Union in a June referendum.
"I really strongly believe that the route we have in place
... will be absolutely fine in five years' time as well," he
said.
(Editing by Sinead Cruise and David Holmes)