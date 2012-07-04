TOKYO, July 4 Japanese department store operator J. Front Retailing Co will announce a bid to nearly double its stake in boutique shopping mall chain Parco Co , three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

J. Front, which bought nearly a third of Parco earlier this year, will announce on Thursday a plan to pay 1,110 yen per share to acquire up to 65 percent of Parco's shares, sources said on the condition of anonymity because the information is not yet public.

It paid the same price in March for the initial 33.24 percent it bought in Parco from unlisted real estate developer Mori Trust Co. Parco, which was trading at 820 yen late on Wednesday, will remain listed.

Faced with a declining domestic market, J. Front has been looking to develop new retail outlet models with Parco, which houses boutiques selling fashion, furniture and other items to urban consumers in their 20s and 30s. (Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu; Writing by James Topham; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)