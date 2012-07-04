TOKYO, July 4 Japanese department store operator
J. Front Retailing Co will announce a bid to nearly
double its stake in boutique shopping mall chain Parco Co
, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on
Wednesday.
J. Front, which bought nearly a third of Parco earlier this
year, will announce on Thursday a plan to pay 1,110 yen per
share to acquire up to 65 percent of Parco's shares, sources
said on the condition of anonymity because the information is
not yet public.
It paid the same price in March for the initial 33.24
percent it bought in Parco from unlisted real estate developer
Mori Trust Co. Parco, which was trading at 820 yen late on
Wednesday, will remain listed.
Faced with a declining domestic market, J. Front has been
looking to develop new retail outlet models with Parco, which
houses boutiques selling fashion, furniture and other items to
urban consumers in their 20s and 30s.
(Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu; Writing by James Topham; Editing
by Chang-Ran Kim)