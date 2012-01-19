(Changes spelling of Parekh in paragraph 12)
MUMBAI/LONDON Jan 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - What's the
best way for India to slay corruption: punish the culprits or
make government so transparent that it is hard for bribery to
find places to latch onto in the first place? The answer is
both.
Corruption finds its way into pretty much every nook and
cranny of public life. There's high-level corruption, such as
the telecoms scam that cost the government an estimated $39
billion in revenue when mobile licences were awarded to
companies too cheaply between 2007 and 2008. There's the petty
corruption, such as middlemen taking a cut as they distribute
subsidised food to the poor. And there's the corruption at the
heart of the electoral system: candidates pay voters to attend
their rallies and sometimes shower them with cash, often of
unknown origin.
Over the past year, India has been transfixed by a campaign
led by Anna Hazare to force the government to create an
ombudsman which would prosecute corrupt politicians and
bureaucrats. Hazare's initial hunger strikes brought millions of
sympathisers out on the streets and forced the government into a
series of humiliating U-turns.
But "Team Anna" has lost some steam. When 74-year-old Hazare
launched his third hunger strike just before the New Year,
hardly anybody turned up -- and he had to call it off
prematurely because he was ill. Team Anna is now taking a pause
for reflection, and the legislation creating such an ombudsman
has yet to be instituted. One early conclusion is that it will
have to find other tactics apart from hunger strikes.
Even if Team Anna fizzles, the broader anti-corruption
movement has a life of its own. A more youthful, wealthy,
tech-savvy and educated middle class is unsettling the balance
of Indian politics. The media is hot on the trail of corruption.
Parts of the business community -- notably, Azim Premji,
chairman of Wipro, the IT services giant, and Deepak Parekh,
chairman of banking group HDFC -- have campaigned against graft,
arguing it is one of the greatest threats to India's economy.
In the current Uttar Pradesh elections, the powerful
incumbent Chief Minister, Mayawati, has just sacked around half
her cabinet for corruption. When the opposition BJP which had
been supporting the Anna campaign welcomed some of the sacked
politicians into its fold, it faced a backlash. What would once
have been seen as smart politics is now viewed as hypocrisy.
Some public servants have also taken steps to shine a
spotlight on corruption. The Comptroller and Auditor General
produced a series of critical reports including one on the
telecoms scam. The chief justice has played a big role in
pushing for a proper investigation of this case, free from
political interference. And the former number two at the
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the financial
watchdog, has alleged that the Finance Ministry exerted undue
pressure on SEBI in support of businesses including Reliance
Industries, run by multi-billionaire Mukesh Ambani.
There's no cause for complacency. Even if the chief justice
is doing a good job, the overall judiciary has stacks of cases
that have been backing up for years. Meanwhile, nobody has acted
on the SEBI whistleblower's allegations. Indeed, the Finance
Ministry removed SEBI's boss last year, arguably undermining its
independence.
India clearly needs a strong ombudsman. When this comes back
on the agenda, probably in the next few months, there will be
much wrangling over exactly what form the legislation will take.
The main dispute will be over whether the Central Bureau of
Investigation, which carries out probes, should report to the
ombudsman or the government. Team Anna, unsurprisingly, wants
the investigators to report to the ombudsman arguing that
otherwise the government could interfere with probes into its
own corrupt activities.
Let there be sunshine
A strong ombudsman is only part of the answer to India's
corruption problem. The other part is to make the whole system
of government more transparent. A big step in this direction was
taken with a Right to Information Act in 2005. Journalists and
other campaigners have been successfully using this act in
pursuing corruption investigations.
Another big step would be the use of electronic auctions to
allocate state resources -- such as land, minerals and radio
spectrum -- as advocated by Premji and Parekh. A similar
approach could be taken with government procurement. The more
things are done in the open, the less chance of bribes changing
hands.
Meanwhile, an ambitious scheme to give Indians a
biometrically-validated electronic identity could help combat
low-level corruption. At present, about half the babies born in
north India aren't even registered. But once it's clear who
everybody is -- and fingerprints and images of irises held in a
central database aren't simple to fake -- it should be easier to
make sure that the right goods and payments get to the right
people with less leakage to corrupt middlemen.
The unique identity (UID) scheme could also be the basis for
bringing bank accounts and mobile phones to the hundreds of
millions of people who don't have them. And as more people have
access to electronic banking, it will then be easier to get rid
of universal subsidies such as cheap diesel and replace them
with targeted payments to those really in need.
Nearly 200 million Indians have so far registered for a UID.
The scheme has got off to a cracking start, in part because the
government brought in Nandan Nilekani, ex-chairman of Infosys,
the IT services group, to run it rather than rely on the
established civil service. Nilekani is used to the IT ecosystem
-- where application developers, financiers, business partners
and other talent are pulled together behind a common enterprise.
But that hasn't meant things have been plain sailing. The
initiative risks becoming stalled in a turf war with the Home
Ministry, which has a rival identity card scheme. The matter is
due to be fought out in cabinet next month.
If UID initiative can survive, it won't just provide a way
of cutting low-level corruption. It could also be a model for
sorting out other massive problems in the public sector. The
gummed-up judiciary would be a good place to start. Why not
assign cases unique identity numbers, pop them into a central
database and then track how rapidly they are moving through the
system?
If Team Anna gets its mojo back, its priority will be to
fight for a strong ombudsman. But, after that, it could do a lot
worse than turn its attention to the transparency side of the
anti-corruption agenda.
