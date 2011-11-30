UK government appoints Brexit supporter as City minister
LONDON, June 14 British Prime Minister Theresa May has appointed Brexit supporter Stephen Barclay as economic secretary to the finance ministry, a government spokeswoman said.
TOKYO Dec 1 Japanese government bond 10-year futures fell to a 4-month low on Thursday after the world's central banks took coordinated action to ease funding strains among banks, boosing global share prices and dented appetite for safe-haven government debts.
December futures were down 0.22 point at 141.55, marking their lowest since July.
LONDON, June 14 British Prime Minister Theresa May has appointed Brexit supporter Stephen Barclay as economic secretary to the finance ministry, a government spokeswoman said.
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr