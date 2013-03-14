* JGC to build Malaysia LNG Train 9 with 3.6 mtpa capacity

TOKYO, March 14 Japanese engineering firm JGC Corp said on Thursday it has won a $2 billion order from Malaysian state oil firm Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) for a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) train in Malaysia's Sarawak state on Borneo island.

The liquefaction facility, Petronas LNG Train 9 with a capacity of 3.6 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), is due to be completed by end-2015, and will bring the total capacity of the Petronas LNG complex to around 27.6 mtpa.

Malaysia last year exported 14.6 million tonnes of LNG to Japan, the world's top LNG buyer, about 60 percent of its LNG capacity, and the expansion could help increase exports to Japan further.

Petronas has said the new LNG train will require feed gas volumes of up to 850 million standard cubic feet per day, which will be supplied by various fields offshore Sarawak.

The design work for the project had been awarded to JGC and another consortium in February 2012, but JGC, which has built all existing eight LNG trains over three decades, was selected to build the ninth train.

Shares in JGC were trading up 1.8 percent at 0047 GMT in an overall market up about 0.5 percent.

($1 = 96.0100 Japanese yen)