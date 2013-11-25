Nov 25 Philippines JG summit has
launched a $201-$206 milllion share placement with an option
that could take the deal size to as much as $308 million, IFR
reported on Monday.
JG Summit is offering 220 million treasury and top-up shares
at a pricing range of 40 to 41 pesos per share, IFR said.
Top-up shares allow existing shareholder to get new shares
from the company at the same price later to replace them.
There is an option to increase the deal size by another 110
million shares, raising the offer to 13.5 billion Philippine
peso.
CLSA AND UBS are joint book runners, IFR reported.
($1 = 43.8650 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by S Anuradha; Editing by Kim Coghill)