File photo of Bollywood actress Jiah Khan from her official website http://therealjiahkhan.com/

NEW DELHI Bollywood actress Jiah Khan was found dead at her home in Mumbai in an apparent suicide, police said on Tuesday.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

RAM GOPAL VARMA, filmmaker

"I dont know the reason what led to this but jiah was very depressed about her career and scared for her future"

AMITABH BACHCHAN, actor

"WHAT ...!!! Jiah Khan ??? what has happened ? is this correct ? unbelievable !!!"

KUNAL KOHLI, filmmaker

"What she must've gone thru to take such a step we'll never know. May her soul rest in peace. #Jiah Khan"

SOHA ALI KHAN, actress

"Very sad and disturbed by the news of jiah khan s passing. 25 is too young to lose all hope. My deepest condolences to her family."

SHAHID KAPOOR, actor

"Shocked n saddened to hear about jiah khan ... Very disturbing ... RIP ....may her soul rest in peace"

SHRUTI HAASAN, actress

"RIP jiah khan- so sad to hear this news this morning may she find her happiness somewhere"

NEHA DHUPIA, actress

"Shocked and saddened by the news ... Gone way too soon... RIP Jiah Khan"

ARSHAD WARSI, actor

"Shocked to hear about Jiah Khan, she was too young to give up on life... RIP"

KARAN JOHAR, filmmaker

"i never met Jiah....but feel terrible to hear this news....so young!!!! RIP Jiah....my thoughts and prayers with her family and friends...."

SONAM KAPOOR, Actress

"Nobody should be in so much pain and a state of such hopelessness. I hope her soul finds some respite in death."

ANUPAM KHER, Actor

"Jiah Khan was full of life when i worked with her long time back. So sad that something drove her to take this extreme step.RIP"

ANUSHKA SHARMA, Actress

"Deeply deeply shocked and saddened by the news of jiah. She was just 25 man !! RIP Jiah . Wish this hadn't happened to you"

CHITRANGADA SINGH, Actress

"Jiah Khan was full of life. So sad that smething drove her to take this extreme step. RIP"