Feb 28 Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co Ltd

* Says 2013 net profit up 85 percent y/y at 917.25 million yuan ($149.67 million)

* Says aims sales of 38 billion yuan in 2014 versus 33.6 billion yuan; key risks include pollution-reduction policies, competition

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/vyg37v

($1 = 6.1284 Chinese yuan)