BRIEF-Wei Long Grape Wine to pay cash 0.9 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 0.9 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
July 10 Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co Ltd
* Says plans to merge JAC Group valued at 6.4 billion yuan ($1.03 billion) via share issue
* Says plans to raise up to 596 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition
* Says shares to resume trading on July 11
* Anhui Ankai Automobile says shares to resume trading on July 11 after announcement of Jianghuai Auto's plan to acquire its controlling shareholder JAC Group
* FY 2016 turnover at 3.7 million euros ($4.03 million) versus 3.7 million euros year ago