BEIJING Nov 18 Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co Ltd, a Chinese van and truck maker, will hold a 20 percent stake in a 900 million reais ($509.3 million) auto assembly plant in Brazil, China's commerce ministry said on Friday.

The facility, scheduled to start operating in 2014, would have an annual capacity of 100,000 units, the ministry said on its website.

Unidentified Brazilian investors held 80 percent of the plant, which would assemble vehicles priced at less than 50,000 real, the statement said.

In July, cross-town rival Chery Automobile unveiled a plan to build a $400 million car plant in the South American country with an initial capacity of 50,000 units. ($1 = 1.767 reais) (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills; Editing by Chris Lewis)