BEIJING Nov 18 Anhui Jianghuai Automobile
Co Ltd, a Chinese van and truck maker, will hold a
20 percent stake in a 900 million reais ($509.3 million) auto
assembly plant in Brazil, China's commerce ministry said on
Friday.
The facility, scheduled to start operating in 2014, would
have an annual capacity of 100,000 units, the ministry said on
its website.
Unidentified Brazilian investors held 80 percent of the
plant, which would assemble vehicles priced at less than 50,000
real, the statement said.
In July, cross-town rival Chery Automobile unveiled a plan
to build a $400 million car plant in the South American country
with an initial capacity of 50,000 units.
($1 = 1.767 reais)
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills; Editing by Chris Lewis)