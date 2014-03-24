March 24 Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd

* Says signs deals with Ford Motor, including $17 million for developing and testing J09 model

* Says signs contract worth $14.9 million for Ford's service and support for J09's automatic transmission development

* Says signs licensing deal for selling automatic transmission and all-wheel drive system

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/maf87v

