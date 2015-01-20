BRIEF-UAE's Unikai Foods posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 9.5 million dirhams versus profit of 1.1 million dirhams year ago
Jan 20 Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd
* Says 2014 preliminary net profit up 24.4 percent y/y at 2.1 billion yuan ($337.96 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Ce3Nxb
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2137 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 9.5 million dirhams versus profit of 1.1 million dirhams year ago
* IN H1 2016/17, INCREASED ITS NET SALES COMPARED WITH THE SAME PERIOD IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR BY 2.2 PCT TO CHF 94.6 MILLION (H1 2015/16: CHF 92.6 MILLION)