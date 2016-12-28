* Seventh company to receive special EV licence
BEIJING, Dec 28 China has awarded its seventh
electric vehicle production license to a unit of Jiangling
Motors Co Ltd, according to a posting by China's
state planner, as the country accelerates approvals for green
car projects.
Jiangxi Jiangling Group New Energy Vehicle Co Ltd has
permission to proceed with a project to make 50,000 pure
electric cars, according to a notice dated Monday in a database
administered by the National Development and Reform Commission
(NDRC).
The notice did not give further details. Government records
separately show that Jiangling Motors is a shareholder.
China's government has employed a raft of policies that
spurred a boom in electric and plug-in hybrid cars since 2015.
It aims to cut air pollution that frequently blankets urban
areas and to push its car industry to leap-frog ahead of global
automakers with long experience making internal combustion
engine cars.
The country is accelerating approvals for electric
vehicle-only projects under a special programme, having approved
a license for Chinese auto parts supplier Wanxiang Group earlier
this month, while officials say they will restrict new factories
making traditional petrol cars.
