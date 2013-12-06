BRIEF-Tower semiconductor and Aisin Seiki Co announce production of Aisin's new automotive devices
* Tower semiconductor and Aisin Seiki Co announce volume production of Aisin's new generation automotive devices for automotive body products
Dec 6 Jiangnan Mould & Plastic Technology Co Ltd
* Says to sell its 18 percent stake in joint venture to U.S. partner Milacron Plastic Tech for $12.1 million
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/byc35v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Tower semiconductor and Aisin Seiki Co announce volume production of Aisin's new generation automotive devices for automotive body products
* Says it changes finance director to Zhou Chuanbo from Zhu Yuehua