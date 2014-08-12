BRIEF-New Nordic Healthbrands Q1 EBITDA up at SEK 5.1 million
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 80.9 MILLION VERSUS SEK 74.6 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 12 Hunan Jiangnan Red Arrow Co Ltd
* Says unit signs letter of intent to acquire up to 20 percent stake in a Beijing-based mining firm
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1BaM8Wh
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 80.9 MILLION VERSUS SEK 74.6 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, April 27 Travis Perkins, Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, said on Thursday its customers had managed to withstand a raft of price rises brought in to offset higher costs sparked by the plunge in the pound after Brexit.