BRIEF-Palestine's Al Mashriq Insurance Q1 income falls
* Q1 gross premiums written $6 million versus $4.5 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oLT92r) Further company coverage: )
Sept 11 Shandong Jiangquan Industry Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire Aesthetic Technology (Beijing) via asset swap, share issue
* Says core business will switch from industrials to cosmetics production and sales
* Says its shares to resume trade on Sept 12
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1srbBa6; bit.ly/1rXJOQy
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 gross premiums written $6 million versus $4.5 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oLT92r) Further company coverage: )
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.11 billion dirhams versus 1.02 billion dirhams year ago