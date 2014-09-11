Sept 11 Shandong Jiangquan Industry Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire Aesthetic Technology (Beijing) via asset swap, share issue

* Says core business will switch from industrials to cosmetics production and sales

* Says its shares to resume trade on Sept 12

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1srbBa6; bit.ly/1rXJOQy

