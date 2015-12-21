Dec 21 Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology :

* Says issued fourth tranche of short-term financing notes for 2015 worth 600 million yuan, on Dec. 17, with a term of 366 days and coupon rate of 4.3 percent

* Says notes are each with a face value and issue price of 100 yuan

* Says Industrial Bank Co served as main underwriter

Source text in Chinese: urll.cc/vd5k9

Further company Coverage:

(Beijing Headline News)