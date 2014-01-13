Jan 13 Jiangsu Huaxicun Co Ltd

* Says expects 2013 net profit down 65.34-72.56 percent y/y at 38-48 million yuan ($6.3-$7.9 million)

* Says profit falls due to weak demand of polyester fibre and lower investment gains

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/vab95v

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)