BRIEF-Erne Ventures increases stake in Farm 51 Group to 7.43 pct
* Erne Ventures SA raises its stake in the company to 7.43 percent from 0.66 percent
Jan 13 Jiangsu Huaxicun Co Ltd
* Says expects 2013 net profit down 65.34-72.56 percent y/y at 38-48 million yuan ($6.3-$7.9 million)
* Says profit falls due to weak demand of polyester fibre and lower investment gains
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/vab95v
* Now plans plug-in hybrid and all-electric battery cars for China