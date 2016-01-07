BRIEF-India's Automotive Axles March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 172.7 million rupees versus 108.7 million rupees year ago
Jan 7 Jiangsu King's Luck Brewery Co Ltd:
* Sees net profit for 2015 to increase 0 percent to 10 percent, or to be 645.6 million yuan to 710.2 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2014 was 645.6 million yuan
* 2015 reported net profit view of 670.1 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says that decreased financial cost and increased investment income are the main reasons for the forecast
CHICAGO, May 18 Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Thursday reported higher-than-expected quarterly sales at established U.S. stores, as more customers visited the discount retailer and its e-commerce push boosted online purchases, sending its shares up 1.3 percent in early trade.