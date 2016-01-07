Jan 7 Jiangsu King's Luck Brewery Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for 2015 to increase 0 percent to 10 percent, or to be 645.6 million yuan to 710.2 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2014 was 645.6 million yuan

* 2015 reported net profit view of 670.1 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says that decreased financial cost and increased investment income are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/2vunAw

