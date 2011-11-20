SHANGHAI Nov 21 Jiangsu Phoenix
Publishing & Media Corp Ltd, one of China's biggest publishers,
said on Monday it aimed to raise up to $705 million through a
Shanghai listing, far more than originally planned.
The company, which is looking to sell as many as 509 million
shares on the Shanghai stock exchange, has set an initial public
offering price range of 8.0-8.8 yuan per share, according to a
filing posted on the bourse's website.
It had said in its share issue prospectus that it planned to
raise as much as 2.76 billion yuan ($434.2 million) via the IPO
to expand its sales network, book publishing and e-commerce
operations, but if it raised more than needed the extra funds
would be used to supplement working capital.
Chinese companies typically raise more money in their IPOs
than originally planned because of strong investor interest for
new shares. New issues often double or triple their IPO prices
on their trading debut day due to heavy speculation.
The company, which posted a net profit of 327 million yuan
during the first half, will decide the final IPO price on Nov.
23.
Jiangsu Phoenix, whose shares will be traded under the
ticker, has hired China International Capital Corp
(CICC) to help arrange the share sale.
IPOs on the mainland market have been dominated by smaller
deals so far this year, although a slew of large ones are
expected to be launched within the coming months.
Companies such as New China Life Insurance Co Ltd, China
Communications Construction Co Ltd and Shaanxi Coal
Industry Co Ltd have already received regulatory approval for
multi-billion dollar listings and are expected to test
still-fragile investor sentiment.
($1 = 6.355 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Kazunori Takada; Editing by
Jonathan Hopfner)