SHANGHAI Nov 21 Jiangsu Phoenix Publishing & Media Corp Ltd, one of China's biggest publishers, said on Monday it aimed to raise up to $705 million through a Shanghai listing, far more than originally planned.

The company, which is looking to sell as many as 509 million shares on the Shanghai stock exchange, has set an initial public offering price range of 8.0-8.8 yuan per share, according to a filing posted on the bourse's website.

It had said in its share issue prospectus that it planned to raise as much as 2.76 billion yuan ($434.2 million) via the IPO to expand its sales network, book publishing and e-commerce operations, but if it raised more than needed the extra funds would be used to supplement working capital.

Chinese companies typically raise more money in their IPOs than originally planned because of strong investor interest for new shares. New issues often double or triple their IPO prices on their trading debut day due to heavy speculation.

The company, which posted a net profit of 327 million yuan during the first half, will decide the final IPO price on Nov. 23.

Jiangsu Phoenix, whose shares will be traded under the ticker, has hired China International Capital Corp (CICC) to help arrange the share sale.

IPOs on the mainland market have been dominated by smaller deals so far this year, although a slew of large ones are expected to be launched within the coming months.

Companies such as New China Life Insurance Co Ltd, China Communications Construction Co Ltd and Shaanxi Coal Industry Co Ltd have already received regulatory approval for multi-billion dollar listings and are expected to test still-fragile investor sentiment. ($1 = 6.355 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)