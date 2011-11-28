SHANGHAI Nov 29 Jiangsu Phoenix Publishing & Media Corp Ltd, one of China's biggest publishers, will debut its shares on the Shanghai stock exchange on Nov. 30, the firm said in a filing to the stock exchange on Tuesday.

Jiangsu Phoenix raised $705 million in its initial public offering, after pricing it at the top end of the indicative range.

The company, which is selling as many as 509 million shares, set an initial public offering price of 8.8 yuan per share. It will trade under the ticker. China International Capital Corp (CICC) is the lead underwriter on the offering. (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)