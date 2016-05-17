BRIEF-Apple to offer two-part potential euro-denominated notes
* Apple Inc - to offer two-part potential euro-denominated notes - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Industry Co., Ltd:
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.2 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 15 new share for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on May 20 for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 23 and the dividend will be paid on May 23
TOKYO, May 17 JFE Holdings Inc, Japan's second-biggest steelmaker, aims to buy more coking coal outside of Australia to offset price risks for the steel ingredient that were made evident by a big cyclone in March, its president said on Wednesday.