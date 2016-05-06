May 6 Jiangsu Yitong High-tech:

* Says the company received a patent license (No. ZL201210309919.X), for a MoCa head end with multiple VLAN modes

* Says the company received a patent license (No. ZL201310136681.X), for a centralized management method of wireless EoC terminal

* Says the patents valid for 10 years

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/ykL6

