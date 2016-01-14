Jan 14 Jiangsu Yunyi Electric Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for 2015 to fluctuate to be 69.9 million yuan to 86.3 million yuan

* Says the net profit for 2014 was 82.2 mln yuan

* Says that slowing growth of sales of auto industry and increased expenses are the main reasons for the forecast

* 2015 reported net profit of 77 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Source text in Chinese: url.ms/8998c

