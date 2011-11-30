SHANGHAI Nov 30 Shares of Jiangsu Phoenix
Publishing & Media Corp Ltd opened up 37 percent on
its Shanghai debut on Wednesday on pent up investor demand for
new listings.
Jiangsu Phoenix, one of the country's biggest publishers,
raised $705 million through its initial public offering, much
more than it had initially planned.
Its shares opened at 12.03 yuan a share, up 36.7 percent
compared to the IPO price of 8.8 yuan.
Jiangsu Phoenix had said in its draft prospectus it planned
2.76 billion yuan ($434.2 million) to fund an expansion of its
sales network, book publishing and e-commerce operations.
(Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Kazunori Takada)