BEIJING Aug 24 Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd
said on Wednesday it has set up a Cayman
Islands-based fund that will buy mining projects as the Chinese
state-owned copper producer sets its eyes on potential bargains
as the commodities cycle bottoms.
As China's largest copper producer reported a 37.9 percent
drop in profits due to weak metals prices, it said it had
allocated $100 million through its subsidiaries to establish
Valuestone Global Resources Fund I in the Cayman Islands with
CCB International Asset Management Ltd, part of China
Construction Bank Corp.
By Aug. 4, the fund had $150 million in initial funding and
was now open to domestic and foreign institutional investors.
The aim is to get $300 million in total investment.
Jiangxi didn't identify what projects it was targeting, but
said the fund will capture opportunities arising from low metals
prices.
While it is not unusual for banks and hedge funds to use
investment arms to buy into mining projects, it is an unusual
move for a Chinese government-owned producer and reflects the
company's global ambitions.
"The focus is not to secure supply, it is rather how to
make a profit at the bottom of this industry cycle," analyst
Helen Lau of Argonaut Securities in Hong Kong said.
"Eventually Jiangxi Copper may participate in operating and
investing... but they may ask the (private equity) fund to just
flip it."
The fund may be able to cast its net wider than traditional
private equity units, said Lau.
Private equity funds have been on the hunt for deals for the
past few years but have largely held back on purchases.
However, Jiangxi's fund could have greater capacity to
develop projects since it is a major producer as well as a
stakeholder offering operational know-how and could pay for the
offtake, said Lau.
Jiangxi Copper sources only 20 percent of its supply from
its own mines. It has said its next step will be to focus on
international acquisitions and Lau said the fund will help
Jiangxi bolster its international M&A experience.
Jiangxi has had limited success overseas with projects in
Afghanistan and Peru, unlike peers such as China Moly
and Minmetals.
The Afghani project has been delayed after insurgent attacks
that have also hampered nearby infrastructure builds.
London Metal Exchange copper prices have fallen by
more than quarter since May 2015 amid concerns about slowing
demand from China, the world's top commodities consumer, and are
languishing at around $4,700 per tonne.
