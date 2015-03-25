HONG KONG, March 25 Jiangxi Copper
, China's top producer of the metal, posted a 20
percent drop in net profit for 2014, a third consecutive annual
decline due to weak metal prices, and forecast a tough outlook
for base metals due to overcapacity.
The company expects copper prices to stay weak, pressured by
a buoyant U.S. dollar as the Federal Reserve moves towards
tightening monetary policy.
Net profit fell to 2.8 billion yuan ($450.8 million) last
year from 3.6 billion yuan in 2013, the company said in a filing
to the Shanghai stock exchange on Wednesday.
"As new capacity keeps coming onstream, oversupply in copper
concentrate will aggravate. Metals markets are hardly
optimistic," China's biggest integrated copper producer said.
London copper prices have fallen 2 percent since the
beginning of this year after dropping by 14 percent in 2014. LME
three-month copper was last quoted at $6,100 per tonne, down
from $6,145 when it ended the previous session.
The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange slipped 0.5 percent to end at 43,680 yuan
($7,032) a tonne.
Jiangxi Copper's results came after Hong Kong and China
markets closed. Its Hong Kong shares closed down 0.2 percent,
lagging the main Hang Seng Index's 0.5 percent rise.
In Shanghai, the stock dropped 2.7 percent, underperforming
the composite index's 0.8 percent fall.
($1 = 6.2116 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Meg Shen; Editing by Mark Potter)