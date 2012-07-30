By Polly Yam
| HONG KONG, July 30
HONG KONG, July 30 The parent of China's top
copper producer, Jiangxi Copper Company Ltd
, said on Monday it plans to invest in an 8
billion yuan ($1.25 billion) project to build smelting and
refining capacity in Zhejiang province.
China is the world's top copper consumer and a number of
companies have been jockeying to boost their smelting capacity.
Jiangxi Copper Corporation had signed a letter of intent on
the investment in the east coast province although it had not
decided its share, spokesman Pan Qifang said.
The project, operated by Zhejiang Heding Copper, aims to
build operations with a smelting capacity of 200,000 tonnes year
and able to produce 370,000 tonnes of refined copper cathode.
The other partner is Fuchunjiang Smelting.
"We are going to invest in the project because we want to
maintain market shares in China," Pan said, adding that the
operations would be located in one of China's main copper
consuming areas.
Jiangxi Copper plans to run full production and produce
1.09 million tonnes of refined copper cathode this year, up 16
percent from 940,000 tonnes last year.
Further expansion is also in the works.
Jiangxi Copper Corporation and Yantai Penghui Copper
Industry are preparing to build a 300,000 tonne-a-year copper
smelter in northeastern Shandong province, a source familiar
with the project said. The source declined to be identified
because the project has not yet been approved by local
authorities.
Jiangxi Copper also plans to open its 400,000 tonne-a-year
capacity plant to produce semi-finished products in the southern
province of Guangdong in August or September, Pan said.
The plant was originally scheduled to start in May but has
been delayed because of the rainy season. L4E8GV20L]
($1 = 6.3807 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Ed Davies)