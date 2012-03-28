HONG KONG, March 28 Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd , China's top copper producer, said on Wednesday that it hopes Afghanistan's Aynak copper mine will begin production between 2014 and 2016.

Chairman Li Yihuang also told a new conference that its parent had no plan to inject lead and zinc assets into the listed company.

Li's comments came after the copper producer reported that its 2011 net profit rose by a third. (Reporting by Polly Yam; Writing by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Chris Lewis)