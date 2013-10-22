BRIEF-Capitol Health says entered into MOU with Enlitic and Beijing Haoyundao Information Technology
* Asx alert-Enlitic, Capitol & Paiyipai collaborate in China-CAJ.AX
Oct 22 Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says Jan-Sept net profit down 6.81 percent y/y at 139.2 million yuan ($23 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/sap93v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0925 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Asx alert-Enlitic, Capitol & Paiyipai collaborate in China-CAJ.AX
* under agreement, Astellas has agreed to pay up to a total of eur 800 million
* Seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement in relation to a potential capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: