May 18 Shenzhen Jiawei Photovoltaic Lighting Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.02 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on May 24

* Says company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 25 and the dividend will be paid on May 25

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Lxg76t

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)