BRIEF-Zhejiang Qianjiang Motorcycle back to profit in 2016, to withdraw delisting risk warning
* Says it returns to net profit of 328.2 million yuan ($47.63 million) in 2016 versus net loss of 130.2 million yuan year ago
July 16 Shenzhen Jiawei Photovoltaic Lighting Co Ltd
* Says signs agreement to acquire lighting firm Poso for 122.5 million yuan ($19.75 million)
April 26 Procter & Gamble Co, maker of Ariel detergent and Gillette razors, reported an 8.3 percent fall in third-quarter profit, hurt partly by a slowdown in consumer spending in the United States and a stronger dollar.