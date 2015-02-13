BRIEF-Egypt's International Business Corporation Q1 profit falls
May 10 International Business Corporation for Trading Comercial Agencies:
Feb 13 Shenzhen Jiawei Photovoltaic Lighting Co Ltd
* Says request to withdraw assets acquisition plan via cash and share issue from securities regulator
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1zzSKZL
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
May 10 International Business Corporation for Trading Comercial Agencies:
BELGRADE, May 10 Serbia has made a second extension to a deadline for non-binding bids for a 25-year concession to operate Belgrade's Nikola Tesla airport , the biggest in the western Balkan region, the Belgrade-based Politika daily reported on Wednesday.