BRIEF-Coca-Cola Q1 earnings per share $0.27
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 17 Tnagshan Jidong Equipment Engineering Co Ltd
* Says 24.1 million shares owned by major shareholder Tangshan Ceramic Group will be auctioned by local court
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/fet22w
April 25 Coca-Cola Co reported a 20 percent drop in quarterly profit, largely weighed down by higher costs related to refranchising its North America bottling operations.