BRIEF-Saudi's Dallah Healthcare posts Q1 profit of 85 mln riyals
* Q1 revenue 302.8 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 20 Jilin Aodong Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest 449.3 million yuan ($72.03 million) to subscribe to Jilin Yatai's private placement of shares
Source text for Eikon: link.reuters.com/xuw49v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2374 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 revenue 302.8 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ROME, April 29 The Knights of Malta, a Catholic chivalric order and global charity, elected a new, interim leader on Saturday to oversee a period of reform and restore calm to the organisation after its recent row with the Vatican.