BRIEF-Hafslund April 2017 power sales energy delivery 1552 GWh
* APRIL 2017 POWER SALES ENERGY DELIVERY 1552 GW VERSUS 1594 GWH IN APRIL 2016
Feb 13 Jilin Aodong Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says preliminary 2014 net profit up 33.6 percent y/y at 1.4 billion yuan ($224.36 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1vpLxuK
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2400 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* APRIL 2017 POWER SALES ENERGY DELIVERY 1552 GW VERSUS 1594 GWH IN APRIL 2016
TOKYO, May 10 Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd on Wednesday forecast operating profit to grow 16 percent in the current fiscal year on strong sales of drugs like cancer treatment Ninlaro and bowel disease drug Entyvio.