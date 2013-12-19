BRIEF-Chongqing Jianshe Motorcycle sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit up 82 pct to 127 pct
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 82 percent to 127 percent, or to be 8 million yuan to 10 million yuan
Dec 19 Jilin Chemical Fibre Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue up to 233.3 million shares at 3 yuan per share in private placement
* Says raising funds to improve company's finances amid sluggish domestic textile industry
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/wet55v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 82 percent to 127 percent, or to be 8 million yuan to 10 million yuan
* Says it plans to dissolve and liquidate unit A.I.Holdings(Hong Kong) Ltd, in which co owns 58.1 percent stake