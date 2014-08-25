BRIEF-Helen of Troy Q4 adjusted non-gaap EPS $1.78
* Helen of Troy limited reports fourth quarter fiscal 2017 results
Aug 25 Jilin Chemical Fibre Co Ltd
* Says H1 returns to profit at 116.5 million yuan (18.93 million US dollar) from net loss of 112.1 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1tBjHfG
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1540 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* GoPro Inc - qtrly gaap-gross margin 31.4 percent versus 32.5 percent