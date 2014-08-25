Aug 25 Jilin Chemical Fibre Co Ltd

* Says H1 returns to profit at 116.5 million yuan (18.93 million US dollar) from net loss of 112.1 million yuan year ago

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1tBjHfG

