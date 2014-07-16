BRIEF-Daimler says Q1 net income 2.801 bln eur
* Says Q1 net income 2.801 billion eur Source text for Eikon: For full story Further company coverage:
July 16 Jilin Chemical Fibre Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval for private placement of shares
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/Uc4wg2
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says Q1 net income 2.801 billion eur Source text for Eikon: For full story Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.30 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016