LONDON Oct 16 Luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo
is expected to price its London stock market listing
at 140 pence a share, the bottom of the price range, two sources
familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
The price gives the company an equity value of 546 million
pounds ($874 million). The firm had initially set a price range
of 140-180 pence a share before narrowing it to 140-160 pence
earlier this week. Trading is due to begin on Friday.
(1 US dollar = 0.6248 British pound)
