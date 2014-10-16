* Price values company at £546 million
* Comes amid declining appetite for new issues
* Jimmy Choo growth promises staked on declining China
(Adds background, analysis)
By Freya Berry and Astrid Wendlandt
LONDON/PARIS, Oct 16 Luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo
is expected to set its London flotation price at 140
pence a share, the bottom of its indicative range, two sources
familiar with the matter said on Thursday, amid declining
enthusiasm for new issues.
The price values the company at 546 million pounds ($874
million), well below the initially hoped for top market value of
702 million pounds. The firm had first set a price range of
140-180 pence before narrowing it to 140-160 pence earlier this
week. Trading is due to begin on Friday.
Weaker equities markets have hit demand for new issues in
Europe, with British bank Aldermore cancelling
plans to float in London. French energy services firm Spie and
Italian cosmetics firm Intercos both pulled IPOs last week.
Fund managers have also expressed concern that Jimmy Choo
had around 100 million pounds of debt and was spending more than
the industry average on opening new shops.
Jimmy Choo operates in one of the strongest segments of the
luxury goods industry. But its growth potential has been
presented to investors as hinging partly on expansion in China,
where demand has weakened in recent months, according to rivals
such as Prada, Cartier-owner Richemont and
industry leader LVMH.
Jimmy Choo's head, Pierre Denis, however believes newcomers
will have an easier time in China and there will be demand for
quality footwear..
Consultancy Bain & Co says China's luxury spending slumped 1
per cent in 2014, down from 30 per cent growth in 2011.
Big brands such as Gucci, Prada and LVMH's Louis Vuitton
have suffered from having opened too many shops in China, which
experts say damaged the perceived exclusivity of their brands.
The Chinese government's crackdown on conspicuous spending
and corrupt gift-giving has added to their woes, with consumers
now more interested in niche, understated brands.
It is not clear how Chinese buyers will regard Jimmy Choo
nor how they will react to the brand's ambitious expansion
plans. Jimmy Choo has 120 stores and plans to open 10-15 a year
until 2016, of which around five in China where it has 11 shops.
FIERCE COMPETITION
Jimmy Choo was founded by a Malaysian bespoke shoe maker in
east London and grew in the 1990s thanks to fashionista Tamara
Mellon and financial support from her father.
In 2001, Choo sold his 50 percent stake to a private equity
firm in a deal that valued the business at 18 million pounds.
The brand was subsequently acquired several times by private
equity firms. Three years ago it was bought for more than 500
million pounds by JAB Holdings, the investment company of
Germany's Reimann billionaire family, associated with soaps and
detergent maker Reckitt Benckiser and cosmetics group Coty.
Shortly after the deal was signed, Mellon left the company.
"Jimmy Choo has suffered from Tamara's departure and I feel
they are no longer as hot as they used to be but there is also
more competition today than there was 10 years ago," said
Caroline Stanbury, a London-based trend spotter.
While still a strong name, Stanbury said Jimmy Choo was
being attacked by younger brands such as Gianvito Rossi - son of
Kering's loss making shoe brand Sergio Rossi - Charlotte Olympia
and Aquazzura.
Christian Louboutin, which is in the same league as Jimmy
Choo in terms of size and prestige, recently introduced a nail
polish, a diversification industry experts suggested could be a
sign the brand's global sales growth was slowing down. Christian
Louboutin declined to comment.
Louboutin has 92 shops, of which 13 are in mainland China.
Jimmy Choo has seen like-for-like sales growth of 6-7
percent in the past two years and makes around 300 million
pounds in annual sales.
But if Louboutin and Jimmy Choo are still perceived as solid
brands today, the market is full of shoe brands that have fallen
by the wayside and are struggling to find buyers.
These include Italy's Fratelli Rossetti, Rene Caovilla and
Kering's Sergio Rossi. All three declined to comment
on industry suggestions that they had been for sale for a long
time, at least two years for Sergio Rossi.
At the end of 2012, according to its annual report, Kering
took an impairment loss on Sergio Rossi of 50 million euros,
that came on top of the historic goodwill written down in 2010.
The brand's chief executive left in September.
INDUSTRY BEATING GROWTH
The 14-billion-euro luxury shoe industry overall has been
buoyant, however. This year it saw sales growth of 8 percent,
beating the industry average of 5 percent, according to Bain.
"Shoes have become a more relevant category in the past few
years as they are regarded as a status symbol and the fact that
you can buy several shoes for the price of a bag helps," said
Bain partner and luxury expert Claudia d'Arpizio.
One of the biggest women's luxury shoe brands, Jimmy Choo is
known for perilously high heels and a glitzy look. They cost 300
to 600 pounds a pair.
Money has been flowing into high-end shoes but to smaller
brands than Jimmy Choo. Last year, LVMH acquired budding British
shoe designer Nicholas Kirkwood and in April, L Capital, the
LVMH-backed private equity firm, bought 30 percent of Giuseppe
Zanotti, famous for its luxury sneakers.
According to a source close to the company, the deal priced
Zanotti at 13.5 times earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of 25 million against the
luxury industry average on around 10 times Ebitda.
The multiple would imply a price of 337 million euros or
just under three times Zanotti's annual sales of 115 million
euros. L Capital declined to comment.
(Additional reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by Pravin Char and
Giles Elgood)